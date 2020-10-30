ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is accused of randomly firing shots from the balcony of his Brandywine Village apartment early Wednesday morning.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Vine Street shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a shooting. They were dispatched a second time for a shooting and a strangulation.
When police arrived at the complex just off Mack Boulevard, an officer met with Anthony Thomas, who was standing outside his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Thomas, who appeared to be intoxicated and had his hands in the air, said he didn’t do anything wrong, according to court records.
Police said they found three hundred $1 bills and a box of ammunition under Thomas’s car.
Inside the apartment, authorities allege they found a handgun, two magazines, 20 spent .38 shell casings, a box of ammunition and a baggie of cocaine. Police said Thomas agreed to a search of his apartment.
Authorities spoke with the victim who reported that Thomas had been firing off rounds in the parking lot and on their balcony. He also allegedly strangled her and threatened to shoot her, her family and her friends.
The 25-year-old now faces a felony count of strangulation and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and drug possession. District Judge David Howells arraigned Thomas hours after his arrest, setting bail at $75,000. He was released from custody after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His next hearing date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 25.