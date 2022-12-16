ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have arrested an Allentown man in connection with a deadly crash last year in Lehigh County.

John FiField is facing homicide by vehicle and a slew of other charges.

The wreck happened last December in the intersection of Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane in Upper Macungie Township.

Authorities say FiField was heading west when he hit another vehicle that was traveling south.

A third vehicle was also hit.

The driver of the second vehicle, Benjamin Bleiler, died.

A passenger in his car was seriously hurt.

Investigators say Fifield was speeding and had THC in his system before he crashed.