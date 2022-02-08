ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say they've made an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident from early December.
On December 6th, police say they responded to the 700 block of W. Green St. for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, Police report finding spent casings in the area.
Further investigation revealed 20-year-old Dmetrius Sanders of Allentown as a suspect in the shooting.
A warrant was issued for Sanders on charges of Firearms not to be carried without a license, Recklessly endangering another person and No carrying or discharging of weapons in the City of Allentown.
On February 7th, Allentown Police officers responded to N. 7th St. and Tilghman St. and say they observed Sanders in the area. He was taken into custody.
Officers say Sanders was in possession of various amounts of drugs, cash and a loaded 9mm handgun.
Sanders is also charged with Possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and Possession of a small amount of marijuana.