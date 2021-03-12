ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is in custody after authorities allege he beat a neighbor, sending him to the hospital.
Edward C. Acevedo faces a trio of assault charges following the alleged attack outside his North Second Street apartment building Wednesday afternoon. District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 38-year-old early Thursday morning, setting bail at $50,000.
Allentown police were dispatched to the area of Allen and North Second streets shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an assault report. A witness told officers that she saw a man strike an older man in the head and leave the area on foot, according to the criminal complaint against Acevedo. The victim, who appeared to be bleeding from the head, drove away.
The witness provided authorities with a description of the accused attacker and told police that she believed both men lived at the same address.
Officers were notified about 15 minutes later that an assault victim with a head injury had just walked into St. Luke's Hospital - Sacred Heart Campus. The man told police that he was leaving his apartment, when he recognized his downstairs neighbor walking toward him carrying a “wooden stick,” according to court records.
The victim said he believed his neighbor was going to say hello but instead allegedly hit him several times on the back, arms and head with the stick. Police said the victim was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital for more advanced treatment.
Officers returned to the building in the 600 block of North Second Street about two hours later to look for Acevedo and speak with possible witnesses. He wasn’t in his apartment, but a witness standing outside the building pointed out Acevedo as the one who allegedly attacked the victim with a baseball bat.
Court records do not indicate what may have prompted the alleged assault.
Acevedo now faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and possessing an instrument of a crime. He failed to post bail following his arraignment and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 17.