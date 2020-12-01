ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man faces assault charges after allegedly chasing a woman down an alley last week with a samurai sword in one hand and a BB gun in another.
Allentown police charged Julio Santos with aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats for allegedly threatening to kill the victim last Friday morning. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 55-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Carrot Street – a short alley between North Sixth and North Seventh streets – for a report of an armed person. An Allentown Parking Authority employee reported that a man with a gun had gone into a nearby home, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told authorities that her car was parked on the shoulder of the alley, and that someone had dragged it into the middle of the street, according to court records. The complaint does not indicate how exactly someone managed to drag the car into the middle of the street.
The victim accused Santos of dragging her car into the street. That’s when he allegedly went into house and retrieved the BB gun and samurai sword.
Police allege Santos was swinging the sword, chasing the victim and yelling, “I am going to kill you.”
A parking authority employee and two employees of a towing company witnessed the incident and told police that Santos was indeed swinging the sword at the victim.
Santos, of Cedar Street, failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 18.