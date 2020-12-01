samurai

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man faces assault charges after allegedly chasing a woman down an alley last week with a samurai sword in one hand and a BB gun in another.

Allentown police charged Julio Santos with aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats for allegedly threatening to kill the victim last Friday morning. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 55-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000 with a 10 percent cash option.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Carrot Street – a short alley between North Sixth and North Seventh streets – for a report of an armed person. An Allentown Parking Authority employee reported that a man with a gun had gone into a nearby home, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told authorities that her car was parked on the shoulder of the alley, and that someone had dragged it into the middle of the street, according to court records. The complaint does not indicate how exactly someone managed to drag the car into the middle of the street.

The victim accused Santos of dragging her car into the street. That’s when he allegedly went into house and retrieved the BB gun and samurai sword.

Police allege Santos was swinging the sword, chasing the victim and yelling, “I am going to kill you.”

A parking authority employee and two employees of a towing company witnessed the incident and told police that Santos was indeed swinging the sword at the victim.

Santos, of Cedar Street, failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 18.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.