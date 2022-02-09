EASTON, Pa. | An Allentown man was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly falsifying his application to receive $13,000 in COVID-19 Northampton County Small Business Grant Funds.
Larry Miller Jr. is facing charges of Theft by Deception, and Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, according to official statements.
On November 20, 2020, the 35-year-old defendant applied online for a small business grant for COVID-19 relief through a Northampton County Relief Fund. The defendant identified himself as the owner of Miller’s Tire LLC, and was issued a check for $13,000 on December 18, 2020 as part of the COVID-19 Small Business Grant program.
The defendant cashed his check on January 12, 2021.
The application filed by the defendant states that the applicant must 'certify in good faith, under penalty of perjury' that the business owner is currently not on probation or parole and if he or she is, he or she would be ineligible to receive the grant.
Through investigation, detectives say they determined that although Miller Jr. certified he was not on probation or parole on the application, he was in fact placed on parole April 18, 2018, with an end date of January 30, 2021.
Thus, it was determined the defendant falsified information on his grant application to illegally obtain $13,000 in Northampton County Governmental Funds.
Miller Jr. was contacted directly on July 20, 2021 by the Director of Fiscal Affairs for Northampton County, officials say, and was ordered to return the $13,000 to the county by July 23, 2021. The defendant stated he would comply, but still has not returned the money in question.
The defendant was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Corpora, and bail was set at $13,000 unsecured.