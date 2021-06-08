ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities charged an Allentown man with assault after he allegedly slashed a woman’s arm with a broken beer bottle.
About 10 a.m. Sunday, Allentown police were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of West Walnut Street to investigate a report of a man with a knife. Responding officers found drops of blood and broken glass at the front door. Police said they found the victim a few houses down the street.
She told officers that she’d gotten into an argument with Euclides Almonte, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.
Almonte allegedly broke a beer bottle and slashed the woman’s left bicep before making a slashing motion with his finger across his throat. Police said the victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment, identified Almonte as her attacker.
Court records list the location of the alleged attack as Almonte’s address. The criminal complaint does not specify what, if any, relationship exists between Almonte and the victim.
Allentown police charged the 31-year-old with a single felony count of aggravated assault. District Judge Donna Butler arraigned Almonte Sunday night, setting bail at $30,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 30.