ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police arrested a man for injuring several police officers after an altercation with another man.
It happened late Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street. Police were called to investigate an altercation between two adult males.
Police say one of the men was armed with a knife. Upon arrival on scene, officers intervened and deescalated the situation.
A report from Allentown Police says, as one of the men, identified as Zamil Clercent, 28, was being taken into custody, he became resistant.
As a result of this incident several officers sustained minor injuries.
Clercent, of Allentown is charged with aggravated assault – bodily injuries to officers, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, simple assault by physical menace and harassment.