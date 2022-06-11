Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police arrested a man for injuring several police officers after an altercation with another man. 

It happened late Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street. Police were called to investigate an altercation between two adult males. 

Police say one of the men was armed with a knife. Upon arrival on scene, officers intervened and deescalated the situation.

A report from Allentown Police says, as one of the men, identified as Zamil Clercent, 28, was being taken into custody, he became resistant.

As a result of this incident several officers sustained minor injuries.

Clercent, of Allentown is charged with aggravated assault – bodily injuries to officers, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, simple assault by physical menace and harassment. 

