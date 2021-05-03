ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing weapons and conspiracy charges after allegedly threatening a witness against his brother.
Allentown police arrested Saul E. Arteaga, of North Fourth Street, in connection with a shots-fired incident last month in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue. Allentown police announced his arrest on Saturday.
Shortly before 3 a.m. April 11, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ridge Avenue for a report of a man assaulting a woman inside a blue Honda. A resident in the area heard the assault and saw the driver of the car assaulting his passenger, according to the criminal complaint filed against Arteaga.
The neighbor reportedly saw the man holding a knife near the woman’s throat and intervened, punching him, according to court records. Authorities said the man later identified as Raul Arteaga could be heard on surveillance footage telling the man, “I know where you live at (expletive),” and “I’m going to come shoot your (expletive) (expletive).”
Raul Arteaga then drove away. Police said the man later identified him from a photo array.
A little more than 30 minutes later, Raul Arteaga returned with his brother, Saul Arteaga. Police allege he can be heard on surveillance footage taunting the witness by saying, “Come punch me now (expletive).”
He then drives away in the same blue Honda and a gunshot can be heard moments later. Police said they found six 9mm shell casings in front of the witness-turned-victim’s home.
Responding police found the vehicle, which ended up crashing at Railroad and Linden streets. The driver and passenger fled, and officers apprehended Saul Arteaga in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
Investigators reviewed additional surveillance video that allegedly shows Saul Arteaga running in front of the victim’s home roughly the same time it was shot. Authorities said he appears to be holding a handgun.
A search of the car allegedly turned up a magazine loaded with 9mm ammunition that matched the shells found outside the victim’s home. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Saul Arteaga.
Allentown police said they arrested Saul Arteaga at home on Friday, charging him with felony counts of conspiracy, witness intimidation, illegal possession of a firearm and discharging a weapon into an occupied structure. He also faces a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession and a summary offense of discharging a firearm.
District Judge David Howells Jr. arraigned the 26-year-old, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 14.
Raul Arteaga, meanwhile, faces assault, reckless endangerment and firearms offenses. Court records show he is not yet in custody.