ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege that a handgun recovered during a traffic stop last month was the one used to twice fire shots into a West Turner Street home.
Allentown police charged Robert Auguste, of West Tilghman Street in Allentown, with more than a dozen offenses in connection with the shootings on April 11 and 12. Authorities arrested Auguste near his home Thursday afternoon, and District Judge David Howells arraigned the 19-year-old hours later, setting bail at $75,000.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m. April 11, Allentown police were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Turner Street for a report of someone firing into a house. Officers reported finding several shell casings outside the home and evidence of a shooting inside, according to the criminal complaint filed against Auguste. Police said gunfire also struck a vehicle owned by one of the people inside the home.
Police said there were eight people inside the house at the time of the shooting, including four adults and four children ages 16, 12, 9 and 2.
Evidence was collected and submitted for comparison.
At nearly the identical time the following night, police were dispatched to the same West Turner Street home for another report of gunfire. Officers recovered shell casings outside the home and evidence of gunfire inside the house along with evidence that a vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to court records.
The evidence was again submitted for comparison.
Police said six people were home on April 12. Court records show that the two youngest children were not in the house.
Investigators said a witness to both shootings allegedly saw Auguste each night emerge from a vehicle and fire a handgun into the house and the car before driving away.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Green Street on April 13. Officers said Auguste was in the vehicle and they found a semi-automatic handgun. Investigators allege that tests match the handgun to the evidence collected from the April 11 and 12 shootings.
Court records do not indicate why Auguste allegedly fired at the house.
Auguste now faces two felony counts each of discharging a firearm into an occupied building and carrying a firearm without a license. He also faces 14 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.
Auguste failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 21.