EASTON, Pa. - An Allentown man has been charged in the 2020 shooting death of another Allentown man in Easton.
Jahrod Kearney, 32, was arrested Friday on a criminal homicide charge in the death of Ricky Hunter, according to a news release from the Northampton County district attorney's office.
Hunter was found dead in a car the night of June 18, 2020 in the area of Bird and Iron streets in Easton, authorities said.
He was slumped over in the driver's seat, and died of a gunshot wound to the head, the DA said. The car was running and had been blocking the road for over an hour.
Other details of the homicide remain under seal, as the case was the focus of a lengthy grand jury investigation, the DA said.