ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege an Allentown man armed with a BB gun committed an armed robbery last week along North Church Street.
An Allentown police officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Chew Street on April 8 for a report of an armed robbery on nearby North Church Street. The victim alleges that Jason Torres pointed a black BB gun that resembled a real handgun at him, according to the criminal complaint filed against Torres.
The 30-year-old allegedly threatened to kill the victim and forced him to empty his pockets. Torres allegedly made off with about $70, a cell phone and a license plate.
Torres, of Chew Street, faces a felony count of robbery, single misdemeanor counts of theft, terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct along with a summary count of harassment. District Judge Tom Creighton arraigned him hours after his arrest, setting bail at $40,000.
Torres failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 16.