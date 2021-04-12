Allentown police car 2020
ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege an Allentown man armed with a BB gun committed an armed robbery last week along North Church Street.

An Allentown police officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Chew Street on April 8 for a report of an armed robbery on nearby North Church Street. The victim alleges that Jason Torres pointed a black BB gun that resembled a real handgun at him, according to the criminal complaint filed against Torres.

The 30-year-old allegedly threatened to kill the victim and forced him to empty his pockets. Torres allegedly made off with about $70, a cell phone and a license plate.

Torres, of Chew Street, faces a felony count of robbery, single misdemeanor counts of theft, terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct along with a summary count of harassment. District Judge Tom Creighton arraigned him hours after his arrest, setting bail at $40,000.

Torres failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 16.

