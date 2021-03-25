ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man stands accused of slashing the tires on his girlfriend’s car before assaulting her and sending her to the hospital.
Zimri E. Bradshaw, of Vine Street, faces assault and terroristic threats charges following the alleged attack Sunday afternoon at a Willow Circle apartment building. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 22-year-old Monday morning, setting bail at $50,000.
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Willow Circle shortly after 3 p.m. to investigate a report of an ongoing assault. The victim’s mother told officers that Bradshaw – her daughter’s boyfriend – slashed three tires on the victim’s car and broke a side mirror before attacking the woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Police on the scene were notified that the victim had arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
During an interview with police, the victim said she and Bradshaw had been arguing. When she stepped out of his car and headed for the apartment building, he allegedly began slashing the tires on her car, prompting her to start recording Bradshaw, according to court records.
Inside the apartment building’s common area Bradshaw brandished what the victim said looked like a knife. She told police she believed Bradshaw had allegedly stabbed her in the head. She reported also being punched and kicked.
Police said the victim did pick up a knife that Bradshaw allegedly used in the attack. Authorities said they found blood and hair on the blade and observed a cut on the victim’s head that required immediate treatment.
Bradshaw faces a felony count of aggravated assault and single counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28.