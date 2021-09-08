ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing charges in an assault on Sunday in Allentown.
Brian Moody, 35, is accused of striking a person with a handgun around noon Sunday in the 200 block of S. Madison Street, police said.
The suspect was known to the victim, and the victim suffered facial injuries, police said.
The Allentown Police Emergency Response Team took Moody into custody Tuesday afternoon at his home in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.