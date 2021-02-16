ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege an Allentown man tried last year to rape an autistic teen.
Allentown police charged Elvis Ortiz, of South Sixth Street, with a felony count of attempted rape and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats in connection with the alleged attack last February. Authorities filed charges against the 37-year-old and arrested him on Monday.
Allentown police were dispatched to a city home the morning of Feb. 17, 2019, to investigate a report of an attempted rape, according to the criminal complaint against Ortiz. The mother of the victim – a 19-year-old autistic woman – told police she was alerted to something wrong, when she heard her daughter screaming.
She saw Ortiz running down the stairs saying, “She’s crazy, she’s lying,” according to court records.
Authorities said the victim is known to Ortiz.
The woman said she found her partially-clothed daughter crying with a torn shirt. The victim said Ortiz tried to rape her.
During an April 2019 interview, the victim told investigators that Ortiz allegedly grabbed her, held something sharp to her head and told her, “Shut up, or I will kill you, if you start screaming.” The victim said she managed to push him away and scream for help.
It’s not clear from court records why there was a delay in filing charges against Ortiz. District Judge arraigned him late Monday afternoon, setting bail at $75,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.