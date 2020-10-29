ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing assault charges after allegedly beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat and his fists.
Allentown police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1900 block of West Green Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic dispute. Officers said they arrived to find the bloodied and bruised victim standing outside the building.
The victim told police that her boyfriend, Darinn Johnson, had become angry after overhearing her telling someone that she planned on leaving him, according to court papers. That’s when Johnson allegedly grabbed a baseball bat, hitting the victim twice in the head and in the hands and arms.
After the victim managed to knock the bat from Johnson’s hands, he allegedly began punching her in the face. At the hospital, police documented the cuts and bruises on the victim’s face, upper body and arms.
Police were unable to contact Johnson, who may have locked the door after the victim left.
Allentown police arrested Johnson on Wednesday, charging him with single counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 50-year-old later that afternoon, setting bail at $20,000.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 24.