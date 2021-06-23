BETHLEHEM, Pa. | An arrest has been made in a shooting near a 7-Eleven in Bethlehem, police say.
Roberto Vadillo, of Allentown, is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and more in the shooting around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Bethlehem police said.
Multiple 911 calls reported the shooting near the intersection of East Broad and Center streets. Responding officers found a 34-year-kold man in the parking lot of 7-Eleven, with at least one gunshot wound to the arm, police said. He was bleeding profusely and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Bethlehem detectives identified Vadillo as the suspect, and he was taken into custody with the help of Allentown police, authorities said Wednesday night.
The shooting is still under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call the BPD tip line at 610-691-6660, email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov, or call the Northampton County non-emergency line. 610-865-7187.