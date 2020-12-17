BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A man facing charges in Allentown after an early-morning hit-and-run last week is also facing charges after allegedly trying to take a stolen handgun into a Bethlehem club last year.
Bethlehem police charged Nikolas E. Davis, of South Idaho Street in Allentown, with weapons offenses after he allegedly tried to bring the stolen gun into the H2O Hookah Lounge in August 2019. Authorities filed charges last year, but the 28-year-old wasn’t arraigned until Wednesday afternoon.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the club in the first block of East Third Street shortly after 3 a.m. Aug. 11, 2019. A witness reported seeing a man place a handgun in a car parked across the street after he was refused entry, according to the criminal complaint. A search of the registration showed the car was owned by 25-year-old William Ramos Jr., who didn’t have a concealed carry permit, according to police.
An officer watched Ramos get into the car, and police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of South New Street. The officer allegedly saw the handle of a Glock 37 sticking out from underneath of the driver’s seat. There was one round in the magazine and one in the chamber.
Authorities said the witness reported seeing Ramos take the gun from the trunk of his car and hand it to Davis, who tucked it into his waistband before trying to get into the club. The witness told police he refused to allow Davis into the club after searching him and finding the weapon. He reported seeing Davis put the gun back in the car.
Davis is precluded from possessing a handgun because of a prior aggravated assault conviction.
Bethlehem police contacted the registered of the gun a few days later, who said he was unaware that his gun was missing.
Police charged Davis with single felony counts of carrying a firearm without a license, illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned Davis Wednesday afternoon, setting bail at $75,000. His co-defendant faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property. Ramos’s charges are awaiting disposition in Northampton County Court.
Davis was already in Lehigh County Jail following his arrest Dec. 11 in Allentown. Police investigating a hit-and-run near Fifth and Tilghman streets allegedly found Davis in a damaged car parked in the middle of the 400 block of James Street. Passed out at the wheel, Davis allegedly had drugs, cash and a gun in the car.