EMMAUS, Pa. | An Allentown man faces attempted homicide charges following a botched early-morning holdup in Emmaus late last week.
Emmaus police arrested Chad D. Frankenfield, of North 20th Street, in connection with an attempted robbery early Friday morning outside a busines in the 700 block of Broad Street. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned the 49-year-old later that night, denying bail because of the attempted homicide charge.
Borough police were dispatched just before 5 a.m. Friday to investigate a reported shooting. The victim told authorities that he was in his car in a parking lot at work, when a man approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
The man later identified as Frankenfield allegedly pointed a revolver at the victim’s face, ordering him out of the car and demanding his wallet, according to court records. Police said the victim stepped out of the car and began fighting his would-be robber. Yelling that he would shoot, Frankenfield managed to slip away from the struggle.
The victim told police that Frankenfield fired a shot that struck the passenger side window frame and broke the window. The victim, meanwhile, retrieved his own gun from the car and began chasing Frankenfield through the parking lot. Frankenfield allegedly fired a second shot while running west on Broad Street.
Investigators recovered a bullet from the window frame and found a bullet fragment on the sidewalk.
While investigating the shooting, police spotted a man matching Frankenfield’s description riding a bicycle in the 800 block of Broad Street. As the victim identified Frankenfield as his alleged attacker, another man stopped because he recognized the bicycle as his father’s.
Police said they found a crowbar and a new headlight in the bushes from which Frankenfield emerged just before the robbery. They determined the headlight was stolen from a car in the 800 block of Broad Street.
Frankenfield now faces single felony counts of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, attempted aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. He also faces misdemeanor counts of theft, receiving stolen property and marijuana possession. He remains in Lehigh County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 27.