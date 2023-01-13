HARRISBURG, Pa. - A man from Allentown is accused of scheming to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Sergio Jara, 37, along with Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey, was indicted on Jan. 4 by a federal grand jury, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that beginning in 2018, Zambrano, Jara and others began acquiring thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The DOJ says they then registered the transponders using false personal information and false credit card information.

They sold the transponders to truckers in the New Jersey area who travelled on the Pennsylvania Turnpike hauling materials, according to the DOJ. In doing so, the indictment alleges that Zambrano, Jara, and others avoided paying approximately $1 million in tolls.

The indictment was unsealed following Zambrano and Jara’s initial appearances. They are currently scheduled for trial on March 4 before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio is prosecuting the case.

If they are found guilty, they face up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.