UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - An Allentown man has been accused of shooting and killing a woman in a parking lot outside a warehouse early Friday morning.
Jose Bencosme, 55, is charged with homicide and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a news release from the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.
He was taken to the Lehigh County Central Booking Center for arraignment.
Maria I. Guzman-Rodriguez, 44, of Allentown, an employee of Lineage Logistics, was heading in to work to begin her 4 a.m. shift when she was shot outside the warehouse in Upper Macungie Township, an official tells 69 News.
Township police say Bencosme fled the scene after the shooting. He was later found and taken into custody without incident by the Allentown Police Department.
Guzman-Rodriguez was found near a vehicle parked by the entrance to the cold storage facility in the industrial park near Route 222 and Route 100. The vehicle, a Jeep, had several bullet holes in the driver's side window and door.
Guzman-Rodriguez was pronounced dead on Friday around 4:40 a.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
The cause of death is gunshot wounds to the body, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
Lineage Logistics released a statement to media Friday morning:
"The safety and wellbeing of our team members and customers is our number one priority, and our prayers are with the victim’s family and loved ones. We are continuing to monitor the situation and fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate this horrific act of violence."
Police have not commented on a motive for the shooting.
John Burkos owns Faust Hauling, one of the few businesses near the warehouse.
"I heard this morning there was a shooting next door," he said. It's getting close to home."
Burkos says he still feels safe in the area.
"I've lived here 30 years, and we've never had anything like that here."
This isn't the first recent shooting in the area. A separate incident at the Wawa happened just over a year ago.
"The Wawa's up the street about a mile," Burkos said. "And there was another one just in Upper Macungie Township over off of Blue Barn Road and now this one right here. So there should be some concern, I guess."
Burkos says it's not just happening in his area.
"It doesn't really matter where you are today, we're getting used to it," he said. "You know, every time you turn on the TV, there was a shooting."
In addition to the coroner's office, the death is being investigated by the Upper Macungie Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Task Force.