SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - An Allentown man has died years after a dirt bike accident left him paralyzed.

Peter Kelchner, 61, was pronounced dead Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release Tuesday.

He died of complications of quadriplegia from a 2008 dirt bike accident.

Kelchner was riding a dirt bike at a Florida motocross park when he jumped off to avoid crashing into another bike and rider, the coroner said.

He hit the ground, causing serious injury.

His death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.