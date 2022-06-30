crash accident wreck generic graphic

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley man has died of injuries sustained in a crash more than a month ago.

Roger Reinhart, 75, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

The Allentown man died of complications from rib fractures sustained in a crash on May 9, the coroner said.

Reinhart was the driver in a vehicle that hit another vehicle on MacArthur Road, near the N. Sixth Street/Mickley Road intersection, in Whitehall Township.

Police and the coroner's office are investigating.

Reinhart's death was ruled an accident.

