SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley man has died of injuries sustained in a crash more than a month ago.
Roger Reinhart, 75, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
The Allentown man died of complications from rib fractures sustained in a crash on May 9, the coroner said.
Reinhart was the driver in a vehicle that hit another vehicle on MacArthur Road, near the N. Sixth Street/Mickley Road intersection, in Whitehall Township.
Police and the coroner's office are investigating.
Reinhart's death was ruled an accident.