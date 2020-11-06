BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | Authorities have arrested an Allentown man for his role in a robbery that occurred more than three years ago and more than two years since his co-defendant pleaded guilty.
Bethlehem Township police charged Carlos A. Rivera-Soto, of East Greenleaf Street, in connection with a June 2017 assault and robbery in the 2000 block of Ritter Avenue. District Judge Alicia Zito arraigned the now 28-year-old Thursday night, setting bail at $250,000.
The victim reported that he was riding his bicycle in the area of Ritter Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. June 11, 2017, when he was hit by a car driven by someone he knew only as “Anthony,” according to the criminal complaint. The victim would later provide investigators with his attacker’s Instagram account, and he was identified as Anthony Rosario, according to court records.
After the collision, Rosario and an unknown man stepped out of the car and approached the victim as he lay on the ground, kicking and punching him in the face and body. The two men allegedly searched the victim’s pockets, stealing $50. They also took his bicycle, valued at $1,500.
Bethlehem Township police filed charges against Rosario on June 14, 2017, and he was arraigned about two months later. Authorities continued their investigation, and additional information helped them identify Rivera-Soto as the second alleged attacker. Police said the victim identified Rivera-Soto as the second man.
Police filed charges against Rivera-Soto in January 2018. It’s not immediately clear why there was such a lengthy delay between the charges and his arrest. He now faces five counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of simple assault, receiving stolen property and reckless endangerment.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20.
In January 2018, Rosario pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and a single count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to up to 23 months in prison followed by one year probation.