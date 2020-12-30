ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Kyle Thomson, of Allentown, leads a healthy lifestyle. He eats a balanced diet, and he doesn’t smoke or drink. That’s why he and his wife, Ashley, were in utter disbelief when he was diagnosed with end stage renal failure in 2017.
“I was shocked,” said Thomson. “The doctors said if I didn’t come in when I did I may have had weeks to live.”
Thomson’s kidneys shrunk to a size so small, the doctors were unable to complete a biopsy without killing him, leaving only one option: A kidney transplant.
Nearly three years later, he’s still waiting for a donor.
Thomson’s story began when he experienced chest pains, or heart palpitations for a few weeks in October 2017.
“It felt like someone was punching me in the heart,” he said.
Finally, he went to see his doctor. After a round of blood work, he got the call the next day.
“The doctor said, ‘Your kidneys are critical, you need to go to the ER now,'" Thomson recalled.
Thomson was immediately put on dialysis and spent a week in the hospital. Now, at 38-years-old, he’s still on the same regime: Dialysis three times a week for four hours.
While it does its job, keeping Thomson’s body balanced by removing extra fluids, salt, and waste, it takes just about all the energy out of him.
“He just goes home and sleeps,” said his wife, Ashley. “Usually a four-hour nap so he can still sleep at night.”
According to the National Kidney Foundation, dialysis also helps you keep a safe level of specific chemicals in your blood, such as potassium and sodium, and helps control blood pressure.
Even so, Thomson has to do his part to keep a special diet. He must limit his potassium intake, make sure he only has 2,000 mg of salt per day, and watch his fluid intake.
The doctors are unable to determine what caused the kidney failure, according to Thomson, but they do know his only option for his future is to obtain a new kidney.
Thomson says the organ could come from a deceased donor, but that process takes about three to five years on average. If he finds a living donor, he could have a new kidney in a matter of weeks.
Thomson needs a kidney from someone in his age range, and it must be highly compatible with his body.
He had an offer back in April, but unfortunately the kidney was just 85 percent compatible with his body, and the doctors said that number needed to be higher.
“Most of the issues for us is the emotional toll,” said Ashley. “It’s the worry of what could happen.”
Kyle and Ashley have been married for 10 years. They met online before online dating took off in popularity. Even better - it was on AOL Instant Messenger, and Ashley simply changed her last name from Thompson to Thomson, dropping just one letter.
“When we received the diagnosis...I took [my wife’s] hand and told her I’m going to fight this, and I’ve been fighting ever since,” Thomson said. “I stay positive and continue doing what I have to do.”
If you or someone you know is willing to donate to Kyle Thomson, you can call the transplant center at (610)-402-8506 Ext. 5. Your blood type must be O positive.
“Anything is appreciated,” said Thomson.