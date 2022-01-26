The New York City mayor is ordering all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the two officers who were killed in the line of duty.
27 year-old Officer Wilbert Mora died on Tuesday, after he and 22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera were shot while responding to a domestic dispute on Friday. Rivera died that same night.
The officers were called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who said she needed help with her adult son, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, who is from Allentown.
According to police, McNeil threw open a bedroom door and shot Rivera and Mora. A third officer then shot McNeil as he fled; McNeil died Monday.
"They were listening to a mother, who called needing help for her son. And as the officers were compassionately trying to provide aid to a 47-year-old man, he suddenly without warning, opened fire on them," said Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
Officer Mora had been on life support when he passed away on Tuesday.
The city's police commissioner is calling him a hero. Mora joined the NYPD in 2018, and a neighbor of his says he was loved by everyone.
>>Neighbor
"Very sweet, always said hello, always held the door, very sad."
"Very nice neighbor, very nice."
An online fundraiser is now growing well past a quarter million dollars, and it will be split between the two families.