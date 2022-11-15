BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem.

Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause.

The two victims, a man and a woman, both 20 years old, told police they were sitting in a car just outside of the park in the 600 block of Ontario Street when a man they did not know came up to them, the paperwork says.

The man, later identified as Fegely, told the 20-year-old man in the passenger seat that he had to get out of the car and go around the corner with him to a house to meet another person, whom they both knew, police said.

The victim refused, and Fegely became agitated and tried to pull the victim from the car window, police said.

The victims then drive away in the car, and Fegely pulls out a gun and fires after the vehicle, investigators say.

City and privately-owned surveillance cameras corroborate the victims' story, the affidavit says.

The victims were able to match the suspect to a photo posted on social media several hours after the incident. In the photo, he's wearing the same ski mask and distinct bright orange Uggs-style boots as he was when he attacked the pair, police say.

Fegely has been convicted of other crimes and was not allowed to have a gun, authorities say.

He was arraigned Monday evening on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping, prohibited possession of a firearm and more.

Bail was denied, due to public safety concerns, court records show.