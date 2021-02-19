Lehigh County Courthouse

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man has admitted that he was driving without a license when he fatally struck a bicyclist last summer in Upper Macungie Township.

Armando Roblero-Morales pleaded guilty Thursday to felony counts of vehicular homicide and accidents involving death or injury while unlicensed in connection with the crash that killed 45-yearold Sandro Micocci.

He also pleaded guilty to summary counts of reckless driving and driving without a license. As part of a negotiated plea deal, prosecutors withdrew the remaining charges, including a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

Lehigh County Judge Anna-Kristie Marks accepted the guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for April 1.

The 32-year-old remains in Lehigh County Jail after failing to post $500,000 bail following his arraignment last summer.

Authorities said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. June 7, 2020, at the intersection of Schantz and Independent roads in Upper Macungie Township. Micocci died at the hospital.

Police said Roblero-Morales drove through two stop signs without stopping.

