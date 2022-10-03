ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man will spend years in prison for shooting two people outside a home in 2021.

Devin Rarick pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to 25-50 years in state prison for killing Erik Mondragon and injuring another person.

Rarick, who was 19 at the time, fired several shots from the passenger seat of a van as it was driving by the home in the 700 block of Lehigh Street, authorities said. Mondragon was shot in the torso, and his wife was shot in the leg. Both were rushed to the hospital, where 29-year-old Mondragon died.

Witnesses told police that Rarick went up to the porch and fought someone, then drove away. He drove by again when the victims returned home and opened fire, police said.