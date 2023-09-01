EMMAUS, Pa. – An Allentown man pleaded guilty to raping a 94-year-old woman with dementia at an Emmaus care facility.

Anthony Clark pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to rape of a mentally disabled person and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person with a mental disability, according to court records.

Other charges, including institutional sexual assault, were withdrawn, court paperwork says.

Clark's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Emmaus police said that on Feb. 2, 2022, they received a report of a sexual assault at South Mountain Memory Care in Emmaus. An employee entered the victim’s room and saw Clark, an employee, assaulting the victim, a resident who suffered from dementia and could not communicate, authorities said.

Clark was immediately dismissed from employment at the facility.

The investigation revealed evidence that was later matched to Clark’s DNA, officials said.

The administration at South Mountain Memory Care cooperated fully and completely in the investigation, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said.

The victim died on June 15, 2022, but there is no evidence that her death was connected to the rape.