ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Northeastern Pennsylvania, north New Jersey, and states above are getting ready to contend with a mid-March snowstorm on the 30th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1993.

"I think it was about 27 inches, something around that area," Allentown native Arthur Reichelderfer recalls. "It was a lot!"

Reichelderfer says he remembers it well.

"I was custodian at Raub Middle School and when I woke up to go to work, luckily I live close and I could walk there," he said. "But when we got there, we couldn't even get in the building."

The three-day blizzard came to be known as the "Superstorm" because three jet streams merged to form the March monster. Travel was shut down from Florida to New England. Locally in the Lehigh Valley, people saw about one to two feet of snow, with higher totals in the Poconos. Reichelderfer says he spent days digging the school out.

"We did everything by hand," Reichelderfer said. "You know, and it's a big school. Took us a long time. We had a snowblower but my head man didn't like using it so much so we shoveled most of it."

The National Guard was called in to assist as well. Arthur says in the 76 years he's lived in the area, the Blizzard of '93 leaves a lasting impression. While he's glad we haven't seen massive snow amounts this season, he says the snowfall is beneficial.

"We need the snow," Reichelderfer said. "We need groundwater. All this water will run away. We need groundwater to soak into the wells."