ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man convicted of manufacturing and distributing child pornography has been sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Luis Perez Rodriguez admitted to recording his sexual abuse of two children ages 3 and 10.

He then used the Internet to share those images and photos.

The U.S. attorney who prosecuted the case says the sentence ensures Rodriguez will be "unable to victimize any more children."