ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced an Allentown man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges in a fatal crash.
Josue Joel Santiago Serpa of Allentown pleaded guilty to killing his passenger in a crash while trying to outrun police.
The charges include Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, a felony of the second degree; Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Licensed and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police; all felonies of the third degree.
He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense; a misdemeanor of the first degree. Santiago Serpa pleaded guilty to the charges in October.
Santiago Serpa was sentenced Thursday to serve 5 to 21 years in prison.
Officials say Santiago Serpa was doing nearly 70 mph in a 30-mph zone at the time of the wreck, according to investigators.
State police say Santiago-Serpa ignored a trooper and fled south on Airport Road and onto North Irving Street. He swerved into the oncoming lane to pass another vehicle and ignored a red light at Hanover Avenue. Santiago-Serpa reportedly lost control the vehicle and crashed into the back of another vehicle parked along the shoulder of Hanover Avenue.
Santiago Serpa fled on foot away from the crash. A passenger inside Santiago Serpa’s car, Aschlly Diaz-Brown, later died from injuries she suffered in the crash.