ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A Lehigh County judge sentenced an Allentown man to up to 20 years in state prison after investigators last year linked him to a series of 10 armed robberies dating to August 2019.
Judge Robert Steinberg on Tuesday sentenced Leonel Benitez to 9 to 20 years in prison in connection with the stickups at a series of convenience stores, gas stations and discount stores. The judge also ordered the 42-year-old to pay more than $9,300 restitution.
In March, Benitez pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts of robbery. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors agreed to withdraw dozens of other related charges.
The judge sentenced Benitez to 4 1/2 to 10 years for twice robbing the Friendly Food Mart in Whitehall Township. Authorities had filed a separate set of charges in connection with the eight other robberies. Steinberg sentenced the defendant to another 4 1/2 to 10 years on those robberies and ordered that he serve them consecutively for the 9- to 20-year prison sentence.
When asked if he had any questions about the judge's sentence, Benitez responded through an an interpreter, "Nine to 20 years?"
"And you're lucky you got 9 to 20 years for 10 armed robberies," the judge replied.
Steinberg last month sentenced Luis Benitez-Concepcion to a state prison term for his role in three of the armed robberies and for the robbery of a woman in Whitehall Township.
In April 2020, Allentown police responded to a Dollar Tree to investigate an armed robbery that had just occurred. Four employees reported that two men had come into the store during senior shopping hours at which point one of them allegedly pulled a handgun and forced the clerks into the store office, according to court records.
The two men demanded money, prompting one of the employees to open the safe and turn over about $613. The robbers stuffed the money into a lunch bag and ran north on North 13th Street, according to records.
Through interviews and surveillance video, police said they obtained descriptions of the two suspects. Shortly after the Dollar Tree robbery, a detective reportedly spotted the suspects, one of whom was carrying the lunch bag, walking into an apartment in the 1200 block of Turner Street.
Police said they set up surveillance and watched later as Benitez and his girlfriend left the apartment. He was taken into custody and search of his apartment hours after the robbery allegedly turned up several articles of clothing matching those worn in the Dollar Tree stickup and other robberies dating to Aug. 2, 2019.
During an interview at police headquarters, Benitez allegedly admitted to robbing the Dollar Tree with an “unknown suspect” and agreeing to split the $613 cash, police said. That’s when he also allegedly admitted to his role in seven other armed robberies.
Police said Benitez admitted to the following robberies:
Aug. 2, 2019 – Rudy’s Car Wash and Gulf gas station, 1224 S. Fourth St.; about $200 and $45 worth of cigarettes stolen;
Sept. 16, 2019 – Speedway, 802 Union Blvd.; about $347 and $50 in cigarettes;
Sept. 29, 2019 – Rudy’s Car Wash and Gulf, 1224 S. Fourth St.; $80 and $513 in cigarettes;
Jan. 29, 2020 – Dollar Tree, 1202 Liberty St.; $2,000;
Feb. 24, 2020 – A-1 Gas Station, 1247 Turner St.; about $1,400 and $500 in cigarettes;
March 3, 2020 – Suarez Auto Sales, 417 Sumner Ave.; about $2,400;
March 29, 2020 – A-1 Gas Station, 1247 Turner St.; about $2,500 and $2,500 in cigarettes.
Police said Benitez was accompanied by an unidentified accomplice in seven of the eight robberies. They are accused of firing several shots at the owner of Suarez Auto Sales, and Benitez is accused of pistol whipping an employee during the March 29 robbery of the A-1 Gas Station.