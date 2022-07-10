MGN_1280x720_10602B00-BTPII.jpg

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man was shot and killed late Saturday night.

The coroner’s office says Edwin R. Diaz-Rivera, 37, died Saturday night at a local hospital from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say he was shot around 11 p.m. in the 700 Block of N. 11th Street in Allentown.

The coroner says the maner of death is homicide, however, the circumstances around the shooting are still unclear. 

The Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Task Force are investigating.

69 News will update this story when new details become available.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.