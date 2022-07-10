ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man was shot and killed late Saturday night.
The coroner’s office says Edwin R. Diaz-Rivera, 37, died Saturday night at a local hospital from gunshot wounds.
Authorities say he was shot around 11 p.m. in the 700 Block of N. 11th Street in Allentown.
The coroner says the maner of death is homicide, however, the circumstances around the shooting are still unclear.
The Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Task Force are investigating.
