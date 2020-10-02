STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An Allentown man was take into custody Friday after a standoff with officers in Monroe County.
Christopher Justiniani, 19, had been wanted for felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and seven other charges, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
The Stroud Area Regional Police Department received information that Justiniani, wanted on a felony warrant out of Palmer Township Police Department, was believed to be in its jurisdiction. Justiniani was reported to be armed with a handgun and AK47 rifle, according to the news release.
Justiniani was found shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express at West Main Street in Stroud Township, police said.
As police approached the vehicle, a woman in the driver's seat complied with police and left the vehicle. Justiniani, who was in the passenger seat, refused to exit the vehicle, was not cooperative, and was in possession of a handgun, police said. Justiniani never pointed the handgun at officers and was threatening self-harm, according to the news release.
Officers surrounded the scene. Officers were eventually able to talk Justiniani into putting the gun down and exiting the vehicle.
Justiniani was taken into custody without incident around 1:30 p.m.
No one was injured.