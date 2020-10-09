ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man allegedly told his robbery victim that he was armed with a bomb, when he ordered the victim to hand over everything he had.
Ajay Jacobs Slick, of Garden Avenue, waived his preliminary hearing this week on robbery charges in connection with an alleged June stickup in Allentown. The 26-year-old remains in Lehigh County Jail to await a Nov. 25 formal arraignment after failing to post $100,000 bail.
Shortly before 11 a.m. June 1, a robbery victim flagged down an Allentown police officer in the 500 block of Liberty Street. The victim reported that he’d been in the area of North Law and Pratt streets, when he was approached by Jacobs Slick, according to the criminal complaint.
Jacobs Slick allegedly told the victim that he had a bomb and ordered the man to turn over everything he had, according to court records. He allegedly grabbed the victim’s backpack containing a Microsoft Surface Pro computer and a JBL speaker and ran.
An officer reportedly spotted Jacobs Slick running from the area carrying a green backpack. Another officer found him in the area of Liberty and North Meadow streets, and the first officer identified him as the same person he saw running from the area of the robbery.
Court records do not specify whether Jacobs Slick was actually armed in any way.
Police charged Jacobs Slick with two felony counts of robbery and a single misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.