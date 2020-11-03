ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who was restrained by Allentown police outside St. Luke's-Sacred Heart Hospital over the summer pleaded guilty Tuesday to disorderly conduct.
Charges of public drunkenness and use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn, according to court records.
After reviewing the incident in July, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Edward Borrero, Jr of Allentown was intoxicated and a danger to himself, and potentially to others during the incident. Martin said Borrero was agitated and non-compliant, and in order to gain control of him so he was no longer a danger, and could be medically treated, the officers had to restrain him.
Martin said at the time there was "absolutely no evidence" to support filing criminal charges against the two Allentown police officers involved in the incident.
Court records did not list a sentencing date.