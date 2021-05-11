ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "Dexter was over the top. Everyone loved him. He loved people," said Tim Beville.
And people from across the globe now love pictures of the 7-year-old Pug's recent Allentown funeral.
"I think it caught on because so much ugly stuff is being portrayed, for a moment you take a moment to smile. Smile and cry at the same time," the 46-year-old said.
The Facebook posts have more than 53,000 likes. They have been shared 85,000 times, at the time of this report.
However, after going viral Pastor of Restoration Temple and President of Judd-Beville Funeral Home and Dexter's human, Beville, considered taking the personal moment offline.
"An amazing thing happened, the church started getting phone calls from people who said I came across Dexter's post and was led to the church and heard something that helped me," he explained.
"This was a handmade ornament that was given to me," Beville said while showing me the gift.
Dexter tributes have arrived from around the world, and Beville has been interviewed by media in England, France and Japan.
"Brings to light that people really do grieve the loss of a pet," he said.
A subject I focused on in 2018 after the loss of my dog Riggs. Back then Ken Zerwick of Cloud Nine Pet Services showed us the hundreds of stone tributes to our furry friends at his Breinigsville pet cemetery.
"You love your pet unconditionally and get it back in so many ways," he said.
As for Beville solace stems from more than likes online, but that unconditional love Dexter leaves behind.
"We still miss him. This is a void in this house. Knowing Dexter is able to live on and make people smile and for those he's never met helps in the process," he said.