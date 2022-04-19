ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk has fantasized about this moment for a while.
He finally got to take a sledge hammer Tuesday to a rotted bench at 6th and Hamilton streets, marking phase 1 of the Hamilton Streetscape Improvement Project.
The project is funded by ANIZDA's public improvement investment program and sponsored by City Center.
Phase 1 is targeting the 500 and 600 blocks of Hamilton Street and will cost around $2 million. It will bring new sidewalks, lighting, trees, gathering areas, trash cans, bike racks, parking kiosks, crosswalks, and, yes, benches.
"The key to getting people downtown is safety, security, cleanliness, and this helps contribute to that. We also need attractive destinations for those folks," Tuerk said.
It's part of a $10.7-million plan to redo other sections of Hamilton and Linden streets as well as build the new Da Vinci Science Center.
It's a far cry from the days of the Hamilton Mall and glass canopies.
"Fundamentally Hamilton Street is still the Lehigh Valley's primary commercial corridor. So making sure we look good for the whole Lehigh Valle, whether it's for office workers, or merchants like we're standing in a shop here on Hamilton Street," Tuerk said.
Merchants like Assembly 88 owner Santo Napoli say the project will bring more people downtown.
"Short-term yes, it's going to cause some confusion to customers coming downtown. Long term, it's what we need," Napoli said.
Streetscape construction will move in phases through the end of October and will require limited road closures, parking restrictions, and sidewalk disruptions.
Once completed, the city of Allentown will be responsible for maintenance.