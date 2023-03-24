ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In the span of a few short hours, three people died from gun violence in Allentown Thursday night and early Friday morning.

In response to the recent violence, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk shared the following message:

"I'm sad to see the loss of life in our City over the past day. My heart goes out to the mothers and children of those we lost and I understand the fear and frustration felt by our neighbors. We are hurting, but I trust Allentonians to find a path to healing.

"I want our residents to know that we are here to help. If you're feeling overwhelmed, stressed out, angry, health care providers can help. Mental health is key to our community's health, and both our hospital networks and our first responders are here to serve. Our police are capable and do respond to both to neighborhood emergencies and also neighborly disputes. We're here to help.

"I'll repeat what I said at yesterday's rally against illegal guns in Harrisburg. The malignant presence of illegal guns is a toxin in Allentown. I'm asking our legislators to join me in getting guns off the street in our city. When we have safe streets, we give Pennsylvanians a chance to thrive. The Allentown police department has taken over 350 guns off the street since the beginning of 2022, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly can help by passing laws mandating the reporting of gun theft, improving background checks, and enacting extreme risk protection orders.

"Our health and safety are bound together, and we can be better when we help each other.”

State Rep. Josh Siegel offered the following statement in response to the double fatal shooting that occurred early Friday.

“I join the families of both victims who are mourning the loss of their loved ones. May they eventually find peace during this difficult time.

“These horrible and deadly shooting situations are unfortunately becoming all too common across Pennsylvania. We must do more at the state level to stem the tide of gun violence. This week, the House Judiciary Committee held a public hearing on this very topic, and I offer my full support to these efforts, which include reporting ‘lost or stolen’ firearms, requiring child-proof gun locks, and expanding background checks to include the sale of long guns.

“Additionally, we must ensure that adequate state funding is provided for mental health treatment because that often is associated with gun deaths,” said Siegel, D-Lehigh.