ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Ray O’Connell is nominating Efrain “Freddie” Agosto Jr. to be the city’s next fire chief.
Agosto joined the department in 2003 and has served since August 2018 as deputy fire chief, the number two position in the department, according to a news release from the city. Agosto served as assistant chief of fire prevention and fire marshal/inspector before being appointed deputy chief. He is a certified fire investigator and inspector.
Agosto is a veteran of the US Army where he achieved the rank of Specialist 4. He is a graduate of Dieruff High School and is pursuing a Bachelor’s in Spanish and Political Science at Muhlenberg College.
“Freddy has the confidence of the administration, the fire department and the community. He is well-versed in all department responsibilities and has earned five-unit citations over the course of his career,” O’Connell said.
“As deputy chief, it was my job to supervise and evaluate department command staff and allocate the disposition of all apparatus and equipment to make sure we are ready for any emergency. I look forward to the challenge of managing the entire department and continuing to move it into the future,” Agosto said.
City Council will schedule a public hearing on the nomination. If confirmed by City Council, Agosto would succeed Fire Chief Jim Wehr, who retired last week after 27 years with the department.