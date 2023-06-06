ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A homeless shelter in Allentown is getting a special honor.

Tuesday is "Sixth Street Shelter Day," as proclaimed by Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.

The shelter, located on North Sixth Street, has spent decades helping families experiencing homelessness find ways to become self-sufficient.

Tuesday's proclamation recognizes the shelter's impact on the community over the years.

A plaque was also presented to the shelter.

