ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown received more than $57 million in federal funding to help recover from the COVID pandemic, and the mayor now knows how he wants to spend it.
Mayor Matt Tuerk has submitted his plan for how the money should be distributed.
He'd like to use more than $18.5 million to help make up revenue lost by the public sector. The city says funds committed to replace lost public sector revenue are used for a host of government services. Already committed government service expenditures include the construction of a backup data center, roof replacements on municipal buildings and construction of the Irving Pool.
$2 million would be put towards public health. More than $16 million would be spent on negative economic impacts.
The city says funds committed to support the COVID-19 public health and economic response are available to non-City of Allentown organizations. These are funds that can be used to address the negative economic impact of COVID on things like affordable housing, tourism businesses, rehabilitation of commercial properties, and lead remediation.
Additionally, the city says the funds can support organizations that address community violence intervention and provide mental health support services.
And more than $20.5 million would go towards fixing infrastructure. Funds committed to infrastructure are generally divided into water/wastewater/sewer infrastructure and broadband projects.
“We’re thrilled that we can dedicate nearly a third of our recovery funds to businesses and non-profits that will help our community respond to this crisis,” said Mayor Tuerk. “Our administration wants to be flexible and quickly get this money out and into high-impact projects.”
Some funds were previously committed by City Council in December 2021, totaling $29,056,000. Requests for remaining funds available to public entities will be evaluated in accordance with the previously submitted guidelines for projects and will be forwarded to City Council by the administration.