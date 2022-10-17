ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new approach to budgeting for the City of Allentown. Mayor Matt Tuerk plans to present his proposed 2023 budget to City Council Oct. 26.

The more than 300-page plan was released Monday and includes no increase to taxpayers.

The new approach that Mayor Tuerk is referring to is starting at zero and building the budget up from there. The mayor says starting with a clean slate allowed himself and his team to look closely at all departments to see what needs to be done and how much that is going to cost.

This is Tuerk's first budget proposal, after being elected as Mayor of Allentown in 2021. He says that he believes this breakdown is the most transparent and detailed descriptions of funds residents have seen.

"The intent was to make sure that our city residents have a firm understanding of everything that we're proposing to do in 2023," Tuerk says.

Tuerk says that a top priority is filling key positions. That includes beefing up public safety.

"We are heavily invested in adding new police officers, new paramedics, improving our ability to staff a full complement of firefighters to ensure that our residents are living in the safest environment possible," Tuerk says.

He says his plans include five additional patrol officers, which will bring the city's total to 234. Tuerk is also proposing to use $5 million of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds - out of $57 million - to help balance the budget.

But a major aspect that Mayor Tuerk is looking to possibly put off, at least for now, is capital infrastructure projects. He says those don't take precedence over immediate needs.

"They are needed improvements but again, until we have the appropriate staffing levels, we cannot even begin to talk about making investments into City Hall," Tuerk says.

After looking closely at the numbers for several months, the Mayor says he and his colleagues found a way to not increase taxes for the year ahead, but that could likely change in the future.

"We did what we could to keep things level in 2023 but we know things are going to continue to become more expensive in 2024," Tuerk says.

Mayor Tuerk is expected to present his plan to city council members next Wednesday. Council members will then vote on the budget proposal before the end of the year.

City Council has established public meetings on the budget to correspond to the standing committees that have jurisdiction over the administration in their respective areas: Budget and Finance, Human Resources, Community and Economic Development, Appointments and Administration, Parks and Recreation, Public Safety, and Public Works.

Tentative Schedule

Wednesday, October 26

Mayor’s Budget Message

Budget and Finance: General Overview, Revenue and Expenditure Estimates, Five Year Plan; Finance Review; Introduction of Budget Bills, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2

Community and Economic Development, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9

Public Safety: Fire, Police, EMS, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, November 14

Human Resources, Risk Management and Non-Departmental: General and Civic, Mayor, Managing Director, Information Systems, Controller, Solicitor’s Office, Council, 5:30 p.m.

Parks and Recreation, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16

Public Works, Solid Waste, Liquid Fuels, Stormwater Management Fund, Administrative Order Fund - Equipment and Capital Projects Fund, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7

Special Council Meeting

Budget Amendment Meeting, 6 p.m.

Adoption of Budgets, 7 p.m.

December 14 and December 21 are also open dates on the schedule. Council may set up other meetings at the request of four members of Council or by the Council President.

Council and the Administration must adopt an annual budget no later than Dec. 31.