ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk is showing how the city is using federal COVID relief aid to fix infrastructure.

He's taking part in the "Mayors Are Rebuilding PA" tour with mayors of other cities in the state.

Tuerk says the city is spending $20 million of the $57 million allocated to it on water, sewer, and wastewater projects.

"We had a program in place to make upgrades to our stormwater infrastructure, but it was kind of crawling along. This ARPA investment helped us really make a significant improvement to the stormwater infrastructure," Tuerk said.

The tour's final destination is Columbus, Ohio, where mayors from across the country will gather for the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 91st Annual Meeting.