ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2."

Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.

Mayor Tuerk also took time to look back over the first year of his administration, pointing to development of the waterfront and the Da Vinci Science Center, as well as the opening of the Tilghman Street Bridge.

"We're in a great position when I look back on the previous years, and the amount of work that we got done," Tuerk said.

He also mentioned the new businesses that have moved into the city, like AblePay and DLP Capital.

Mayor Tuerk also emphasized his close collaboration with the Allentown School District, getting the number of children who can't attend school due to missed vaccinations down to only 18 this year.

On the financial side, Tuerk says the city has around $32 million in the General Fund balance. The city's bond rating has gone from A- to A stable.

"Our financial position is strong," Tuerk said.

For 2023, he said the city is working on efforts to map homeless encampments and modernize the city's fleet vehicles. He also emphasized efforts to lead community engagement on social media.

"We still have issues related to cleanliness, we still have issues related to parking," Tuerk said. "Safety is an ongoing issue across the Lehigh Valley, across the nation."

Other issues mentioned for the 2023 to-do list were improving parking, increasing voter turnout, and bringing down violent crime. Although violent crime is down, 83 crimes were committed with a gun in 2022.

Tuerk said he's working with the police department on new equipment and training to combat violence. There are also improvements that need to be made for pedestrian safety, following several deadly accidents.

He also mentioned focusing on addressing the shortage of affordable housing in the city.

Tuerk used his remarks as a call to action, to encourage collaboration and community engagement.

"Let's write this next season of Allentown together," Tuerk said.

He says the top issue for him is increasing resident engagement.

"The feeling in Allentown sometimes is only a feeling of lost hope and I know that we're not that."

Tuerk says he also has work to do in City Hall, which he says suffered from years of neglect and staffing problems.

His goal is to create a 4-day work week for city employees.

"I think it puts us in a more competitive position, it makes Allentown a more desirable place to work," Tuerk said. "We can attract a new generation of talent in doing that."

There will also be "City Hall at Large" events happening around the city to hear from residents.

"Our job is to listen to what residents are saying, work collaboratively with them to forge our future together," Tuerk said.

Mayor Tuerk will deliver this speech again next Thursday, February 2 for two free events that are open to the public. The afternoon session will be held at 3 p.m. at the Allen High School Gymnasium.

The evening session will be held at 7 p.m. at the Dieruff High School Auditorium. No registration is needed to attend. There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions at the end of the event.