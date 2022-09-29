WASHINGTON - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk snapped a picture Thursday in front of the White House, but he was no tourist.

He and other local Pennsylvania leaders were invited by President Joe Biden to hear ways the White House has invested in our communities.

"Through things like the American Rescue Plan, bipartisan infrastructure laws, the CHIPS Act to help bring the country back during the pandemic," Tuerk said.

Tuerk says Biden also talked about initiatives they're still working on.

"That's where the mainstream focuses on health care costs for American citizens, making sure that we're addressing climate change through legislation, here for us in particular in Allentown, improving public safety, working to reduce and end gun violence in cities like ours and cities across the country," Tuerk said.

The city has been overwhelmed with gun violence recently. But, Tuerk says he wasn't just there to listen. He was there to advocate for his city's needs.

"We need our federal leaders to understand exactly what types of challenges we face in a really unique community like Allentown and the Lehigh Valley," Tuerk said.

Tuerk says he has also spent time talking to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff about school transportation and other issues. He says Emhoff assured him the Vice President has been made aware.