ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says he is aware of residents' issues with the Parking Authority.

“We get multiple calls daily here in the Mayor's office and in various departments in the City," Tuerk said. "Just asking about how this happened?”

On Wednesday, the Mayor will be asking City Council for $10,000 to conduct a feasibility study on the Parking Authority’s operations, including the potential for the city to take it over entirely, or in parts.

"What we want to do is understand what our options look like. There is certainly an option where the enforcement of parking is returned to the City of Allentown," Tuerk said. "To be a little more forgiving of the needs of our residents. It could look like that. It could like a lot of other different forms.”

The Parking Authority is currently its own, independent organization with a board of directors. The Mayor does appoint the board.

Residents have been voicing their frustration over recent weeks with issues ranging from receiving tickets on private property to over-enforcement in residential areas. Many say they have been left with tickets they can't afford to pay that are piling up penalties.

“The Parking Authority was established 40 years ago by Mayor Daddona to deliver equitable and efficient parking services, and to meet the needs of a growing city. While it was founded 40 years ago for a certain Allentown, Allentown has changed pretty dramatically over those 40 years,” Tuerk said. "We have almost 50% more cars than we did in 1970.”

We went to the Parking Authority office on 6th and Linden in Allentown to request comment. In the five minutes it took to do that, I actually got a parking ticket myself for an expired meter.

In a statement to 69 News, Chairperson Ted Zeller said, in part, "We respect anything the Mayor wants to do and the direction he wants to take." He added, "the board is focused on recent issues and is actively looking into internal policy changes."

The authority will now be holding public meetings in the evenings to hear from residents. The first meeting is on March 21 at the Americus Hotel from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuerk maintains whatever the outcome of the analysis is, the 60 employees of the authority wouldn't be affected: “They’re doing the job management has asked them to do. The job here is for us to understand what it would look like.”

The Allentown's City Council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.