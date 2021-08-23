ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's mayor wants the city's interim police chief to officially take the job.
Mayor Ray O'Connell is nominating Charles Roca to be the chief of the Allentown Police Department, the city said Monday.
Roca has been serving as interim chief since June 16, after previous Chief Glenn Granitz resigned to become police chief in West Reading.
“Chief Roca’s experience covers investigative, patrol and supervisory positions during his 19-years on the department. It is evident that he has the respect of the rank-and-file officers," said O'Connell, in a statement. "Allentown is in good hands with Chief Roca at the helm of the department.”
Roca has received four department commendations for merit, the city said.
His nomination will now go before city council, which has not yet set a date for the hearing.